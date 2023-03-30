NEW ORLEANS — At 5’8 Kam Johnson’s measurables might not wow you but every time he’s stepped foot on a basketball court, he’s shown that his game is next level and he has the resume to back it up.

Johnson will leave Archbishop Shaw a 5-year letterman, an all-state selection, and a three-time all-district selection.

He amassed over 2,000 career points and became the Eagles’ all-time leading scorer.

Today, Kam Johnson put pen to paper to officially take his basketball talents uptown where he will join the Loyola Wolfpack.

“From the jump, the coaches, we built a great relationship together. That’s all I really looked for, I looked for another home in Loyola and that’s what I feel like I found,” says Archbishop Shaw senior Kameron Johnson.

The 2022 NAIA national champions and two-time defending SSAC champions graduate 6 seniors from last year’s team, paving the way for Johnson to make an immediate impact.

“They’re getting a dog. I’m going to bring everything that could help them win,” says Johnson.