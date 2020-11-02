WATCH: Joe Burrow talks fast start in big win over Tennessee Titans Sunday

CINCINNATI , Oh. — Cincinnati bengals QB Joe Burrow earned his second career win Sunday against the Tennessee Titans thanks to 2, 4th-quarter touchdown passes to propel the Bengals to a 31-20 win.

Burrow would finish the day 26/37 with 249 yards passing and 2 touchdowns.

The Bengals improve to 2-5-1, matching their win total from a season ago.

“We were talking about it all week in practice, we don’t feel like a 1-5 football team. 1 or 2 plays go our way the last couple of weeks and we’re 6-2 right now, 7-1, but we didn’t make those plays until today and it feels good to make them,” says Bengals QB Joe Burrow.