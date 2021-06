Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, left, talks with Ja’Marr Chase (1) during NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow says that he is at “85 percent” as the team wraps up its offseason program on Tuesday.

Burrow is still rehabbing his left knee after surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL suffered in the team’s week 11 matchup with Washington.

Burrow is on track to be the team’s week 1 starter in the 2021 NFL season.

Here is Burrow and Bengals Head Coach Zac Talor talking about the team’s offseason workouts:

Joe Burrow News Conference https://t.co/Ve1fqIbpv6 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 15, 2021

Zac Taylor speaks with the media at minicamp. https://t.co/dmq6zipYlR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 15, 2021