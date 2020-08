{Video Courtesy: ESPN}

CINCINNATI, Oh. – As the NFL regular season draws near, we are able to catch a glimpse of former LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow throwing at the Cincinnati Bengals first padded practice on Tuesday.

The Bengals are set to open their regular season September 13th, when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Burrow spoke with the local media following practice Tuesday, here is what he had to say: