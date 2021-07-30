WATCH: Jazz select Jared Butler with the No. 40 overall pick in the NBA Draft

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) – With the No. 40 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz selected former Riverside Rebel and Baylor Bear Jared Butler.
Butler averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2 steals for Baylor last season, helping lead the Bears to a national championship.
A watch party was held at the Belle Terre Country Club in LaPlace, where Butler celebrated with friends and family.
He says being drafted is a dream come true.
To hear more from Butler, click on the video above.