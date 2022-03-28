NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the five months since his gruesome, season-ending injury, Jameis Winston says there was always an open line of communication between him and the New Orleans Saints.

Even when the team was pursuing quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“I know if their pursuit of Deshaun didn’t happen, I would not have been able to have that growth and those conversations with those people in those important roles,” admitted Winston. “So, I’m thankful everything turned out how it did because we did have to have tough conversations. We did have to have conversations that probably I didn’t want to have or they didn’t want to have. But it ended up leading to this now. I’m here now.”

Back in a Saints uniform on a 2-year, $28 million deal with a new head coach – Dennis Allen.

News of Sean Payton’s departure came as a surprise to Winston, but continuity with his successor and staff factored into his decision to return.

“I came to the Saints for Sean and Drew and neither one of those people are here,” said Winston. “So, definitely knowing that DA has been a part of this organization for a long time, I know that he has what it takes to be a successful head coach in this league. We’re tied together. So, I’ve got faith in DA. I know how he works. I know every week that the defense is going to be prepared. So, I’m excited to be this team’s quarterback and help them with the overall picture.”

Before his injury, Winston won five of his seven starts, throwing for 1,100 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

His focus remains on rehabbing his knee and building on that small sample size in 2022.

“I feel great,” explained Winston. “I’m ahead of schedule to be exact. I’m going to be back well before training camp. So, right now it’s just focusing, locking in and that’s the key.”