NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jameis Winston broke silence about losing the Saints starting quarterback position on Friday afternoon.

“It hurts my soul,” Winston said. “I lost my job due to injury. And the policy has always been that you don’t lose your job due to injury.”

