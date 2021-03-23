WATCH: Jameis Winston discusses return to the New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston spoke with media for the first time since re-signing with the team last week on a one-year deal worth $12 million.

Last season, Jameis Winston got a taste of the Saints’ organization’s competitive nature and continuity. He says that and the opportunity to compete for the starting job following drew Brees’ retirement factored into his decision to return.

“What I saw last year is the relationship between an excellent head coach and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time display that day in and day out. I sunk into that. I bought into that and that’s why I enjoyed New Orleans and I wanted to come back and compete for that,” says Winston.