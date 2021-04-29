WATCH: Ja’Marr Chase watch party reacts to Bengals first-round pick

Gretna, La. – An eruption from friends and family of Ja’Marr Chase filled Oakdale Playground in Gretna when the Cincinnati Bengals selected the former Rummel Raider and LSU Tigers No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“This moment was everything,” said Taylor Chase. “I could not be more excited for him. He is very deserving of this, he has worked hard, and to see all of his hard work pay off I’m truly happy for my brother.”

Chase joins former LSU teammate Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

The two connected 23 times for touchdowns in two years.

The family calls the reunion “icing on the cake.”

