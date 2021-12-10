WATCH: Hue Jackson formally introduced as Grambling new head football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson is the new head football coach at Grambling State University.

The official announcement was made Friday morning inside the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Grambling’s campus.

Tiger Fans, be sure to tune into Tiger All-Access to stream today’s press conference as GSU Athletics announces its new head football coach! #ThisIsTheG https://t.co/PdNYFmhRfL — GSU_Tigers (@GSU_TIGERS) December 10, 2021

GSU President Rick Gallott and GSU Athletics Director Dr. Trayvean Scott will be among those speaking.

On Wednesday, KTAL NBC 6 in Shreveport first announced that Hue Jackson will be Grambling’s next football coach.

Grambling parted ways with former coach Broderick Fobbs back in November. Terrence Graves led Grambling to victory over Southern in the Bayou Classic.

On Tuesday, Southern formally introduced Eric Dooley as its next head coach.