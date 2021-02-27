WATCH: Holy Cross head coach Matt Millet talks Tigers’ fourth straight title

NEW ORLEANS — The Holy Cross boy’s soccer team is on the verge of becoming a dynasty in the State of Louisiana, that is if the Tigers have not reached that elite status already after winning its fourth consecutive Division II championship on Friday night.

The Tigers scored 20 goals in four games and refused to surrender a goal in the playoffs.

Head coach Matt Millet stopped by WGNO Friday Night Sports to talk about his team’s continued success and proudly display some championship hardware to boot.