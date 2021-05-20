WATCH: Highlights from Ponchatoula and Belle Chasse’s spring football scrimmage

BELLE CHASSE, La. — The Ponchatoula Green Wave paid a visit to Belle Chasse Thursday afternoon for a spring football scrimmage with the Cardinals.

Highlights from today’s scrimmage:

The Cardinals started and finished the day with receiving and rushing touchdowns both from Number 21, Kaleb Wallace.

Jacoby Mathews started at Safety for the Green Wave, giving reps to backup Quarterback Nolan Tribble.

Tribble found Notre Dame commit, Amorion Walker, for two touchdowns on the afternoon and several deep balls.

Tribble also found Kody Finley for a 25-yard touchdown pass.

The Belle Chasse defense was able to apply pressure several times throughout the afternoon, forcing several incompletions and three interceptions.