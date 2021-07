NEW ORLEANS— Family and friends of 99-year old former Louisiana Lt. Governor Jimmy Fitzmorris Jr. came to St. Louis Cathedral today to honor and say farewell to the man they affectionately calld, "Fitz."

"Lt. Governor Fitzmorris' grandchildren attended the school where I was prinicpal at. I remember one time I invited him to speak to our 8th graders. When he spoke he didn't talk about Louisiana's politics. What he spoke mostly about was the importance of your good name, your name and your reputation," Bobby Ohler, a friend of the Fitzmorris family said.