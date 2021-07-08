Watch here: Tulane pitcher Keagan Gillies in the WGNO Sportszone, MLB scout assesses local talent in upcoming draft

Tulane pitcher Keagan Gillies is expected to be drafted either Monday or Tuesday in the three day, 20 round Major League baseball draft.

The draft starts Sunday night with round one. Rounds 2 thru 10 are Monday. Rounds 11 thru 20 are Tuesday.

The 6-8 Gillies, pitching out of the Tulane bullpen, fashioned a stellar 0.96 earned run average in 2021. He said he is ready to sign and begin his pro career.

Here’s a major league scout’s view of several of Southeast Louisiana’s top prospects;

Keagan Gillies/RHP/Tulane/Brother Martin HS – “Very signable. Throws very hard. He’s 6-8 and hits 97 on the gun. What’s there not to like?” The scout adds;’ He is one of the most underrated players in the draft.” Scout says Gillies will be a big bargain in top 10 rounds.

Collin Burns/SS/Tulane/De la Salle HS – “Outstanding middle infielder. His bat really came on. Offense will dictate how far he can go.” The scout says Burns could be picked in the 4th or 5th round.

Braden Olthoff/RHP/Tulane – “Has command of three pitches. Fastball, breaking ball, and changeup. As a competitor, he is off the charts.” The scout says Olthoff could be a 5th rounder.

Landon Marceaux/RHP/LSU/Destrehan HS – Scout says this LSU righty could be a second or third round pick. “Great stuff, great competitor,” says the scout. “Landon has a great arm, and a great mind. Wouldn’t surprise me if he is in the back of a big league rotation, soon. And, as you know, those guys make a lot of money.”

Kenya Huggins/RHP/St Augustine HS/Louisiana Tech signee – “Kenya has really matured. As a high school player, it may take some time before he reaches the big leagues. But, one day he could throw 100 miles per hour. He could be drafted, high.”

Colin Husser/OF/RHP/Ponchatoula HS/Southern Miss signee – “Colin has a great deal of ability. Can hit with power, and can throw 95 miles per hour,” says the scout. “Kind of reminds me of former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur.” He could go anywhere between the third and fifth rounds, says the scout.

Will Warren/RHP/Southeastern Louisiana – “Six foot three. throws 92 to 93 consistently. Can go higher,” says the scout. “Unbelievable spin rate.” The scout says Warren could go in the fourth or fifth round.

