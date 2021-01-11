WATCH: [FULL] Saints post-game press conference via Zoom

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints (13-4) sent Chicago (8-9) packing for the season as New Orleans bounced the Bears from the NFC wild-card round by a score of 21-9 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

With the win, the Saints take another step toward Super Bowl LV as they host NFC South rival Tampa Bay in the divisional round next Sunday. This will be the third time New Orleans has matched up against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, with the Saints having already won the two previous matchups this season.

Tune in to the full post-game press conference with Jared Cook, Alvin Kamara, Drew Brees and more below.