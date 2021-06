CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines in a game against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field on October 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke to media Tuesday about the offseason, and the upcoming quarterback competition to be the starter between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

Here is the complete interview.

The Saints first preseason game is at Baltimore August 14th.