ESPN host Rece Davis spoke with the WGNO Sport’s office ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rece discussed many topics, including what makes Archbishop Rummel product Ja’Marr Chase a standout wide receiver prospect and the Saints draft needs.

To hear more from Davis, click on the video above.

Our NFL Draft coverage beings with the WGNO SportsZone Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft proceeds on ABC at 7 p.m.