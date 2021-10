BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron kicked off LSU’s bye week with his normal Monday press conference with local media.

The Tigers are coming off of a 31-17 loss at Ole Miss less than a week after the announcement from Coach O and LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward that Orgeron and the program will part ways after the football season.

LSU is currently on a bye this week.

They will prepare for a matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Saturday, November 6th.

Kickoff is TBD.