WATCH: Ed Orgeron recaps Tigers 27-24 road win over Arkansas

Fayetteville, Ark. – On Saturday, the LSU Tigers captured a 27-24 road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

LSU Cornerback Jay Ward blocked a game-tying field goal attempt to secure the Tigers victory.

Freshman quarterback TJ Finley started his third-straight game in place of an injured Myles Brennan.

Finley finished 27 of 42 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, head coach Ed Orgeron said he was pleased with the overall team effort.

“I think we made the big plays at the end,” said Orgeron. “I thought TJ (Finley) did a good job, there’s some thing he’s got to get better. I thought Tyrion Davis gave us a spark in the run game he was physical and did the things he needed to do. Overall happy for the football team we needed this one.”

With the win, LSU moves to 3-3 on the season.

