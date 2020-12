Gainesville, Fl. – On Saturday, the LSU Tigers upset No. 6 Florida 37-34 at the Swamp.

After the game, head coach Ed Orgeron said he was proud of his teams resilience.

“They fought under very adverse conditions,” said Orgeron. “Blocking out the noise was key this week and we had to believe in ourselves.”

