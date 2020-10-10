WATCH: Ed Orgeron, Myles Brennan recap 45-41 loss to Missouri

Columbia, Mo. – No. 17 LSU fell to 1-2 on their season after suffering a 45-41 loss to Missouri Saturday afternoon.

Due to impacts from Hurricane Delta, the game was rescheduled from Tiger Stadium at 8 p.m. to Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan finished 29 of 48 for 430 yards and four touchdowns, three to Terrace Marshall, the other to Arik Gilbert. Brennan has thrown for over 300 yards in his first three starts.

LSU drove down to the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter trailing by 4, but were unable to punch it in. The Tigers were 0-for-10 on third down.

“It all starts with execution,” said Brennan. “We just didn’t execute on third down and that’s something we have to get fixed. To be able to keep the chains and stay ahead of the chains, and first downs are huge so that’s going to be a big emphasis this week.”

Defensively, LSU gave up 586 yards of total offense to Missouri.

Head coach Ed Orgeron said the team will have to “do some soul searching” after the game.

LSU opens their 2020 season at 1-2 for the first time since 1994.

To hear from the team following the game, click on the video provided.