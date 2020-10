BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron addresses the media for one final time before the team travels to Auburn for a 2:30 p.m. matchup Saturday with the Tigers.

Orgeron says that QB Myles Brennan has not practiced all week and that Freshman QB T.J. Finley is expected to start against Auburn.

Orgeron hopes Brennan will be back in time for the Alabama game November 14th.

