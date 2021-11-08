Watch: Ed Orgeron discusses Bama loss, QB plans for Arkansas game

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron spoke with media Monday about the Tigers’ 20-14 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday and about plans for the quarterback position moving forward.

Orgeron says that when LSU hosts Arkansas Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the Tigers will feature both quarterbacks Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier.

“Max is still our starting quarterback but I will give Garrett a chance. I talked to him and he wants to play. So, he will play against Arkansas, and the guy who ends up playing the best plays the most, says Orgeron.