KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Eastbank All-Stars won the Little League World Series four years ago.



This year’s team may have that type of ability.

“I think these kids have the ability. A lot of depth in the lineup. Depth in pitching. The right demeanor, the right attitude – work ethic,” said Eastbank head coach Scott Frazier. “The potential is there.”

Frazier, assistant Don Abadie, players and parents left from Butch Duhe Park in Kenner late Friday morning for Broussard, La. – and the state championships.



The boys are slated to play Lafayette Little League on Friday night.



Frazier said he wanted these kids to experience Williamsport, Penn., like he and his team in 2019.

“It is like I have never done this before,” said Frazier, when asked if this weekend gets his juices flowing. “I have been up since 3 o’clock this morning. An absolute nervous wreck. I guess we just want it so bad for these kids. So, yes it gets my juices flowing.”

