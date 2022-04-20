NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees joined reigning Masters champion and PGA Tour world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, and former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton during the Zurich Pan-Am on Tuesday morning.

After a light-hearted round of golf, the former all-time NFL passing leader graciously took some time to meet with local media to talk about a myriad of golf- and football-related topics.