Detroit, Mi – On Sunday, the Saints defeated the Detroit Lions 35-29 in the Motor City.

The Saints came back from a 14-0 deficit early in the game. Drew Brees led the team on five consecutive touchdown drives en route to the victory, despite playing without six starters.

Brees finished 19-of-25 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns to WR Tre’Quan Smith.

