WATCH: Devin White reflects on impressive season, SB LV preps

TAMPA, Fla. — Former LSU Tiger and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Devin White took to the podium for Super Bowl LV media day to recap the Bucs’ defensive success this season and to preview the upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This matchup features several Louisiana talents including another Webster Parish representative, L’Jarius Snead.

Louisiana Tech’s Snead was the Chiefs’ fourth-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has been nothing short of impressive for the team in their run to yet another Super Bowl appearance.

In his rookie season, Snead has recorded 31 tackles and 3 interceptions.

Around the 5 minute mark, White talks about his former battles with Snead in high school and how cool it is to have another Webster Parish representative suit up in the big game.