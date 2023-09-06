NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr will make his Saints regular season debut Sunday in the Superdome against the Tennessee Titans. And, he says he wants to justify the Saints decision to sign him as an unrestricted free agent.

“I am trying to prove Mickey (Loomis, Saints GM), DA (Dennis Allen, Saints head coach) and Pete (Carmichael, offensive coordinator) my teammates right.”

Carr spoke after practice Wednesday. The Saints host the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Three Saints did not practice Wednesday, according to the injury report submitted by the club to the NFL.

They are safety JT Gray (shoulder), running back Kendre Miller (knee), and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin).

Kickoff for Titans at Saints is Noon.

