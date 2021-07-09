WATCH: Demario Davis talks faith, Saints football at Jefferson Prayer Breakfast

NEW ORLEANS – Saints All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis was the keynote speaker at the Jefferson Prayer Breakfast on Friday.

Davis gave an uplifting message about positivity and faith, receiving a standing ovation at the Chateau Country Club in Kenner.

To hear some of Davis’ speech click on the video above.

Afterward, Davis spoke with WGNO Sports Reporter Jori Parys to talk Saints football, and the role the defense has and will continue to have in their success moving forward.

Here’s Davis on the 2021 Saints defense:

Davis has led the team in tackles each year since he signed with New Orleans in 2018. He’s been a pro-bowler as a Saints twice and has not missed a game in 9 NFL seasons.

Since he arrived, the Black and Gold have been a top-five run defense the last three years.

In 2020, Davis finished with 119 total tackles and 4 sacks on a unit that was fourth in the league, allowing 310 yards a game.

The Saints open training camp later this month.