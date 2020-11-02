WATCH: CJ Gardner-Johnson addresses incident, defense’s play in win over Bears

NEW ORLEANS, La. – During a zoom call with local media Monday, New Orleans Saints Defensive Back C.J. Gardner Johnson was asked about the incident in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Bears’ Wide Receiver Javon Wims’ was ejected after punching Gardner-Johnson in the 3rd quarter of Sunday’s game.

Gardner Johnson says that “there wasn’t an incident” and he was not going to answer any more questions about it adding that that “shouldn’t be on the field of play while the game is going on.”

He would go on to talk about the play of the Saints secondary and defense in their overtime win over the Chicago Bears.

