CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Pitchers ruled the night in St. Bernard Parish as the Chalmette Owls clipped Holy Cross, 1-0, at packed Noel Suarez Stadium on Monday.

Tigers ace Edward Muhleisen struck out eight batters in four innings, and gave just one hit – a triple to Jaden Williams, who was driven home by Owls pitcher Brenden Zahn in the bottom of the third for the only score of the game.

Chalmette reliever Bryce Babin struck out the side in the top of the seventh, including a full-count strike with bases loaded to seal the victory.