WATCH: C.J. Gardner-Johnson talks Saints’ defensive rhythm in the second half of the season

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Defensive Back C.J. Gardner-Johnson spoke with local media Monday morning about the groove the New Orleans Saints defense has been in the last few weeks.

In Sunday’s 24-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the defense forced QB Matt Ryan to throw 2 interceptions, adding 8 sacks in the process.

The Falcons finished with 248 total yards on the day.

The Saints defense has shown the ability to play like one of the top defenses in the NFL in the absence of starting Quarterback Drew Brees.

Last season when Brees missed 5 starts because of a hand injury, the defense statistically was ranked in the top ten while Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was filling in.