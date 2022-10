BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — What a difference one week makes?

LSU came into the Tennessee game with a record of 4-1 and dreams of a big home win against the Volunteers.

Fast-forward to the end of that game and the Tigers now sit at 4-2 after a blowout loss to the Volunteers.

On Monday, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly spoke with media inside Tiger Stadium during his weekly press conference.

The Tigers are headed to Gainesville on Saturday for a 6 p.m. game against Florida.