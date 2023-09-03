BATON ROUGE, La. — In the days leading up to the LSU Tigers’ 2023 opener, head coach Brian Kelly sat down with WGNO sports director Ed Daniels to talk about Florida State and expectations surrounding the program in the 2023 season.

LSU enters Sunday’s contest at Camping World Stadium a 2-point favorite over the Seminoles after a 10-win season in 2022 that saw an SEC West title and 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

LSU and Florida State meet in the Camping World Kickoff Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Orlando. You can catch the game on WGNO and ABC affiliates. WGNO will have a pregame and postgame Sportszone special to talk all things LSU vs. Florida State.

Pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.