MANDEVILLE, La. — Lakeshore High School introduced Brent Indest as the Titan’s new head football coach Wednesday at the high school library.

Indest comes to St. Tammany Parish after 20-plus years of coaching in the Acadiana area.

He recently served as the head coach at Catholic of New Iberia for seven years where he was 72-13, including a Division III state title in 2017.

Indest replaces long-time Lakeshore head coach Craig Jones who was recently hired to the same position at Mandeville High School.