WATCH: Area’s top prep hoops teams go head-to-head at the BTW Classic

NEW ORLEANS — On Saturday, Kipp Booker T. Washington welcomed ten of the area’s top prep hoops teams to take part in the BTW Classic.

The first game of the day featured Helen Cox and Crescent City.

The Pios downed the Cougars, 71-56 behind a 14-point, 8 rebound effort from John Kelly.

In the second game of the day, Landry outscores Newman 22-8 in the 4th quarter in a 68-57 win over the Greenies.

Landry’s Bennie Amos led all scorers with 24 points. Newman’s Chris Lockett had 22 points.

The third game of the day was G.W. Carver and St. Augustine. The game was close up until the 4th quarter when the Rams pulled away in their 59-44 win over the Purple Knights.

Carver’s Solomon Washington and Dorian Finister combined for 34 points in the winning effort.

The fourth game of the day was a back-and-forth contest between Eleanor McMain and Sophie B. Wright. The Warriors had a chance at buzzer beater to top the Mustangs, but it fell short with 2 seconds remaining.

McMain won 58-57.

Nicholas Kaigler led McMain with 13 points. Sophie B. Wright’s Jordan Boston led all scorers with 15 points.

The finale featured the host Booker T. Washington and the Ellender Patriots.

Ellender jumped out to a 10-point lead in the 1st quarter but a late second-half surge from the Lions push them past the Patriots, 75-71.

BTW’s Coryell Pierce led all scorers with 19 points. Ryan Williams Jr. led the Patriots with 18 points, all scored in the first half.