Watch: Arch Manning tosses TD passes for Newman Greenies in 7 on 7, visits Texas Longhorns Thursday

7 on 7 kicked off Wednesday at St Charles Catholic in LaPlace. And, Newman junior quarterback Arch Manning was busy.

He tossed 12 touchdown passes in three different 30 minute periods.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports’ Jori Parys, including a one handed catch from tight end Will Randle.

Manning and Randle will visit the University of Texas Thursday. Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said Arch Manning has a great relationship with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Here’s our interview with coach Stewart.