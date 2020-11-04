WATCH: Antonio Brown speaks with media for first time since joining the Bucs

TAMPA BAY, Fl. – On Wednesday, Wide Receiver Antonio Brown spoke with media for the first time since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown signed a 1-year deal with the team last week worth $2.5 million.

He was activated from the suspended list to the active roster this week in time for the Bucs divisional matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

How much of an impact Brown will have in that game is still being determined.

Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians says that Brown could play anywhere from 10 to 35 snaps in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

That number could increase depending on the availability of Wide Receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin injured his hand and was seen wearing a cast during the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday.

When asked about a timetable for his return, Arians says they’ll know by Friday if he can catch a football.

The Buccaneers are on a short week after playing the New York Giants Monday night.