NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Andy Dalton does not have a problem with Taysom Hill mixing into the quarterback rotation, he said Wednesday.

“I don’t know where that one came from because I have never had an issue with the rotation with me and Taysom, so you’re going to have to ask Dennis about that one.”

Hill carried the ball nine times for 52 yards and completed one of three passes for 14 yards in the Saints’ 27-20 win over the Rams.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno