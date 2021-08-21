WATCH: Aldrick Rosas, Jeff Heath discuss joining the New Orleans Saints at training camp

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)- The New Orleans Saints wrapped up day 19 of training camp Saturday afternoon at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Head coach Sean Payton announced Friday that the team signed veteran safety Jeff Heath and kicker Aldrick Rosas.

Heath and Rosas discussed joining the team following Saturday’s practice.

Here’s S Jeff Heath:

Heath enters his ninth NFL season in 2021. Having spent seven seasons in Dallas and last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he played 13 games.

Here’s Aldrick Rosas:

Rosas will have a chance to face his former team Monday night when the Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their second preseason game at 7 p.m.

Here’s head coach Sean Payton’s post-practice interview:

Jameis Winston is set to start at quarterback for the Saints Monday night against the Jaguars.