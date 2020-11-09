WATCH: Adam Trautman discusses first NFL touchdown in Saints win over Tampa Bay

New Orleans, La – Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes in the Saints 38-3 win over Tampa Bay, but the second ended up being pretty special for rookie tight end Adam Trautman.

Trautman’s first NFL touchdown came in the first quarter on a 7-yard pass from Brees to put the Saints up 14-0.

It was Brees’ 562nd career TD pass, putting him ahead of Tom Brady for most touchdown passes in NFL history.

“You know I didn’t know what it was going to feel like when I caught my first one, but if I could draw it up anyway that’s how I would do it,” said Trautman. “Obviously to catch your first touchdown from Drew Brees is something special.”

To hear more from Trautman, click on the link above.