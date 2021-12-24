30 years of FNF nostalgia presented by Delgado Community College: Jesuit’s near-perfect season

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The LHSAA prep football season may be over but Friday Night Football looks back on an instant classic as the Jesuit Blue Jays came so close to taking home the Division I state championship on Dec. 4.

Jesuit fell 14-10 to Catholic of Baton Rouge (12-1) at Yulman Stadium to finish 10-1 on the season.

First-year Blue Jays head coach Ryan Manale stopped by the week after to talk with WGNO sports director Ed Daniels about the near-perfect season that will forever be FNF nostalgia.