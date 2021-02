WATCH: 13 Landry Football Players Sign Letters of Intent on National Signing Day

NEW ORLEANS – On National Signing Day, 13 Landry football players signed NLOI to continue their playing careers at the next level.

Cyrus Allen- Louisiana Tech University

Travis Martin- Tarlenton State University

Jo’dawn Brown- Vermillion Community College

Dywante Griffin- Vermillion Community College

Ramon Coleman- Vermillion Community College

Justin Williams- Vermillion Community College

Terrance Peters- Phenix City Prep

Rasaad Thomas- Phenix City Prep

Keyon Hayward – Phenix City Prep

David Jackson- Phenix City Prep

Dynte Brown- Miles University

Ja’kia Henry – Texas Wesleyan University

Cuttino Rhea- Oklahoma Panhandle University

To see more from Landry’s NSD, click on the video provided.

{Information provided courtesy of Algiers Charter School Association}