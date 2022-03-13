NEW ORLEANS — The No. 18 Tulane University Baseball Team (10-6) was bested by the University of Evansville (6-10) by a score of 15-5 on Sunday inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.



Tulane sent eight different pitchers to the hill as the Wave was outhit 15-6. Evansville hitters left the yard four times as the visitors completed the sweep.



“There’s a lot of ebbs and flows to baseball,” head coach Travis Jewett said. “It’s a game of timing and rhythm and right now we have neither. I hope they dwell on this like crazy tonight, I know I will be. This needs to hurt, but if we’re tough enough we will get this weekend back.”



Freshman Michael Massey got his fourth start of the year and got through 2.2 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits.



Freshman Brady Hebert got a rally started in the bottom of the first when he lifted a fly ball that dropped right on the left field line for a one-out triple. On the first pitch of the subsequent at bat, Bennett Lee scored Hebert with an RBI groundout.



The Purple Aces tied the game in the top of the second with a solo home run. Chase Engelhard made an impressive over-the-shoulder grab in the visitors’ bullpen for the third out of the inning.



Evansville took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third on another solo shot and two RBI-doubles.



In the bottom of the fourth Luis Aviles , crushed a three-run home run, his first of the year, over the left field wall to tie up the game 4-4.



Evansville exploded for eight runs in the top of the fifth, taking a 12-4 lead over the Green Wave.



“We have been really good with two outs, closing innings,” Jewett said. “Seven of their eight runs came with two outs, after we had tied the game. It is a game of momentum, and we couldn’t shut them down.”



Tulane added one run in the bottom of the eighth on a Lee RBI single, his third hit of the game of the game, before Evansville added three more in the top of the ninth.



UP NEXT: Tulane heads to Baton Rouge to face LSU on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

