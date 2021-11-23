Wash out: Tulane men and women fall on Tuesday, click here for hoops wrap

Tulane’s women suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday night to LSU in Baton Rouge. The Wave trailed by 17 at the half, and fell to the Tigers 75-58.

Dynah Jones scored a game high 18 points. Moon Ursin had 13 points and 10 rebounds. The pair said the club should have started, faster.

The men lost to Toledo 68-67 in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship. Jalen Cook was the only Wave in double figures with 25.

Tuesday night, UNO’s women fell at South Alabama 63-53.

Loyola’s men and women were victorious. The men ran their record to 9-0 with a 102-81 win over LSU-Alexandria. LSU-A suffered its first loss of the season. Loyola made 14 three point baskets.

The women rallied from 20 points down in the first half to win at Xavier New Orleans 68-66.