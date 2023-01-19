NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints defensive end Cam Jordan won his appeal of a $50,000 fine for allegedly faking an injury in the fourth quarter of a loss at Tampa Bay.

Jordan said he injured his foot on the play, and he was on the club’s injury report the following week.

ESPN first reported that Jordan won his appeal.

Here’s what Jordan told reporters on Monday, Dec. 12, one week after the Dec. 5 Monday Night Football game. Watch the full interview from Dec. 12 here.

