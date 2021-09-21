Warriors, with an assist from Rummel practices on dry field .. as East Jeff preps for Riverdale

They have not played since the 1980’s, but Tuesday night Rummel hosted East Jefferson on the gridiron.

The Raiders opened their practice field to their Metairie neighbors. Joe Yenni Stadium has still not been cleared as a practice and play site post Hurricane Ida by structural engineers. That could come later this week.

In the meantime, Rummel welcomed East Jefferson to 1901 Severn Avenue. Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Friday afternoon, East Jeff will play Riverdale at Jefferson Playground. Friday night, Rummel is scheduled to host Calvary Baptist at Joe Yenni Stadium.