NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane football team gears up to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. (CT) kickoff. Listed below are the different ways Green Wave fans can follow the action on Saturday, as Tulane looks to defend "The Bell". Tulane Sports Network from Learfield/IMG CollegeOn-Air Time: 1:30 p.m.Pregame Show: 12:30 p.m.Network Affiliates: Baton Rouge (104.1 FM), Covington (104.1 FM), Hammond (104.1 FM), Houma (104.1 FM), Mandeville (104.1 FM), Monroe (540 AM), New Orleans (104.1 FM), Slidell (1560 AM) and Thibodeux (104.1 FM). Announcers: Andrew Allegretta (play-by-play); Steve Barrios (analyst)Streaming Apps: Tunein (Tulane Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College)Click here to listen live. Television: StadiumOn-Air Time: 1:30 p.m.Announcers: Chris Hassel and A.J. HawkChannel Finder: Spectrum | Verizon | Direct TV | Dish Network | Comcast Xfinity | Cox

Plus indicates Regional Sports Networks' second or alternate channel for live coverage. Fans can also watch the game live by downloading the Fox Sports Go app by clicking here. Satellite Radio: XM and InternetXM: Channel 385Internet: 975Announcers: Andrew Allegretta (play-by-play); Steve Barrios (analyst) Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device. Follow Tulane football on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @GreenWaveFB. Follow Tulane Athletics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

WE ARE NOLA BUILTTulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.