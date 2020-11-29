Warren Easton victorious in Class 4A playoff opener against Breaux Bridge

METAIRIE, La. – Saturday night at Joe Yenni Stadium, the 6th seeded Warren Easton Eagles welcomed the 27th seeded Breaux Bridge Tigers to town for their opening round matchup in the Class 4A playoffs.

While the Tigers did put up a fight, Warren Easton’s playmakers were just to much for Breaux Bridge to handle.

Offensively, the Eagles relied heavily on the connection of Quarterback Keddrick Connelly and Leon Elloie.

The pair found the endzone twice on both a 63 and 52-yard touchdown pass.

Defensively, the Tigers were able to string together a touchdown drive at the start of the second half but that is all the Warren Easton Eagles would allow.

Warren Easton uses a balanced attack to defeat the Breaux Bridge Tigers, 36-8.

They advance to the second round where they will host Landry High School.