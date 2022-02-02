NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another flock of Eagles left the nest on Wednesday, and six Warren Easton football players put their names to paper on National Signing Day.

Coach Jerry Phillips was on hand at the signing ceremony as the athletes donned the hat blazing the logo of the college of their choice.

The signees included:

Cary Grant strong safety Highland Community College, Kansas

Kadan Lewis defensive tackle Arkansas State

Ronald Lewis cornerback TCU

Ryan Miller wide receiver Arkansas-Monticello

Malachi Preciado center Purdue

Johnny Taylor linebacker Arkansas Monticello