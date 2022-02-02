NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another flock of Eagles left the nest on Wednesday, and six Warren Easton football players put their names to paper on National Signing Day.
Coach Jerry Phillips was on hand at the signing ceremony as the athletes donned the hat blazing the logo of the college of their choice.
The signees included:
- Cary Grant strong safety Highland Community College, Kansas
- Kadan Lewis defensive tackle Arkansas State
- Ronald Lewis cornerback TCU
- Ryan Miller wide receiver Arkansas-Monticello
- Malachi Preciado center Purdue
- Johnny Taylor linebacker Arkansas Monticello